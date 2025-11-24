JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of JinkoSolar worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JKS stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

