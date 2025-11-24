SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 98,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $358.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

