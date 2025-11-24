SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NFG opened at $80.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

