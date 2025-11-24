Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 58,762 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Arcellx worth $63,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 183.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Arcellx by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arcellx from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on Arcellx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,709,643.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,718.72. The trade was a 97.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,736 over the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcellx Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ACLX opened at $90.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 607.01%.The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

