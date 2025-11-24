PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,573 Shares of Unitil Corporation $UTL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Unitil worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unitil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

UTL stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $879.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. Unitil Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

