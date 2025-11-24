Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 77,072 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,072 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $103,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $440.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.