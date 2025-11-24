Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,247,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 155.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 900,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 548.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 537,356 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,651,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $33.33 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

