Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,799,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,247,687,000 after purchasing an additional 684,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,674,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,328,959,000 after buying an additional 74,052 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,463,000 after buying an additional 1,882,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,112,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.