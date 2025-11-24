Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $108,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ANB Bank lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $309.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $342.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

