PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 362.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 515,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,403,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,818,000 after purchasing an additional 303,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 203,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after buying an additional 178,338 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (BATS:PJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.