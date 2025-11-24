PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 362.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 515,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,403,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,818,000 after purchasing an additional 303,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 203,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after buying an additional 178,338 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

