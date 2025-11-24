CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $662.28 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $672.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.44. The firm has a market cap of $695.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

