CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $52,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $590.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.73. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

