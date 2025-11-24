Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,463 Shares of Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Innospec worth $60,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Innospec Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of IOSP opened at $72.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 245.0%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.09 per share, with a total value of $25,190.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,463.33. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

