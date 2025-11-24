Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 3,114 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.4% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 50.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,396.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 19.01%.The company had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

