Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 936 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $1,868,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 495,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $78.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 116.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $90.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

