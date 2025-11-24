Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,871 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,716 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Yelp worth $62,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $28.77 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.39 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $39,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 201,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,874. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,381.68. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $1,173,211. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

