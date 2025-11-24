Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 213,164 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Amentum worth $59,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amentum by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amentum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amentum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $24.28 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amentum

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.