Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $58,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in ASML by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 15.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 39.5% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $966.57 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,086.11. The firm has a market cap of $380.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

