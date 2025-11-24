PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,307 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,563,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,359,069.64. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,328 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KTOS opened at $69.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

