Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stock Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Renasant were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 42.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Renasant Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $269.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.96 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

