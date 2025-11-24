PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 35,444 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. $LPL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 29.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LG Display by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. UBS Group raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.20 on Monday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

