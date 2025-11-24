Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL Holdings Boosted by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 599,710 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Nuvalent by 79.2% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at $31,969,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 61.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 54.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $1,770,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,076.34. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $3,254,262.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,677,821.88. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 291,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,207,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Trading Down 2.0%

NUVL stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 price objective on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

