iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Position Lifted by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

