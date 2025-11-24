Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Position Lifted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MGC opened at $242.31 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.94 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

