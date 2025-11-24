CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

