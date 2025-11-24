CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

