Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Purchased by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP grew its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 24,122.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311,414 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,000 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up about 2.8% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $26,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 94.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.7%

HAL stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

