iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,091.9% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 598.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 303,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.42 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.37.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

