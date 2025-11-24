DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,490 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,269,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,717,000 after acquiring an additional 300,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480,642 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,922,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,011,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of EXR opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $175.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The business had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.