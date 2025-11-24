Sandisk (SNDK) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sandisk to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandisk and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sandisk $7.36 billion -$1.64 billion 625.84 Sandisk Competitors $1.29 billion $24.76 million 2.43

Sandisk has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Sandisk is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sandisk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sandisk and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandisk 1 6 11 3 2.76 Sandisk Competitors 1159 2507 5118 292 2.50

Sandisk currently has a consensus target price of $193.29, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 35.48%. Given Sandisk’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandisk has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sandisk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandisk N/A N/A N/A Sandisk Competitors -397.29% -647.34% -14.81%

Summary

Sandisk beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices. Its embedded products are used for embedded storage for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and other portable and wearable devices, as well as in automotive and connected home applications. Its removable products include cards, USB flash drives, Wireless Drives and Digital Media Players at a range of storage capacities. It sells memory wafers and memory components.

