Head-To-Head Contrast: GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) vs. Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Spotify Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -0.55% -2.71% -1.63% Spotify Technology 8.46% 21.68% 10.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GitLab and Spotify Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $759.25 million 9.11 -$6.33 million ($0.04) -1,037.25 Spotify Technology $16.96 billion 7.08 $1.23 billion $6.36 91.74

Spotify Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spotify Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GitLab and Spotify Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 1 8 16 2 2.70 Spotify Technology 0 8 22 2 2.81

GitLab currently has a consensus price target of $57.87, suggesting a potential upside of 39.48%. Spotify Technology has a consensus price target of $758.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.06%. Given GitLab’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Spotify Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GitLab has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spotify Technology beats GitLab on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers. This segment sells directly to the end users. The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its users on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. The company also offers sales, distribution and marketing, contract research and development, and customer and other support services. Spotify Technology S.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

