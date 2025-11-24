ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PROK. Zacks Research lowered ProKidney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ProKidney

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

In other news, Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $1,190,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 41.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney in the third quarter worth about $4,734,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProKidney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.19 on Monday. ProKidney has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $658.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.75.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.