Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 394,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,563,725. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,860,000 after buying an additional 825,807 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 367,326 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,981,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,920,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,025 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $85.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.