Head to Head Comparison: TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) & Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media 7.93% -56.87% 3.43% TEGNA 14.99% 16.20% 6.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Townsquare Media and TEGNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 1 0 2 0 2.33 TEGNA 1 4 1 0 2.00

Townsquare Media currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. TEGNA has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Townsquare Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than TEGNA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Townsquare Media and TEGNA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $438.70 million 0.17 -$10.93 million $1.03 4.33 TEGNA $2.88 billion 1.12 $599.82 million $2.12 9.42

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Townsquare Media. Townsquare Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Townsquare Media pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Townsquare Media pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TEGNA pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Townsquare Media has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and TEGNA has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

TEGNA beats Townsquare Media on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services. The Digital Advertising segment provides digital advertising on its owned and operated, digital programmatic advertising, and data analytics and management platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment engages in the sale of advertising on local radio stations to local, regional, and national spot advertisers, as well as national network advertisers. It also owns and operates live events, including concerts, expositions, and other experiential events; and operates local media under the WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com brands, as well as national music under the XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com brands. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

