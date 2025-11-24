Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $72,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $83,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $471.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.17.

RBC opened at $426.91 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.56 and a 52 week high of $448.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,557. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

