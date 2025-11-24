Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $97,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

WST opened at $270.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $348.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

