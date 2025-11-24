Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $203.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

