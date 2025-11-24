Nutanix $NTNX Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,058 shares during the quarter. Nutanix comprises 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $277,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 46.8% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,357 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 65.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,049 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nutanix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after purchasing an additional 266,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,218,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.