Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,721,994.47. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 110,227 shares of company stock worth $8,028,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ HALO opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

