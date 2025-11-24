Rayonier Inc. $RYN Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1,287.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,555 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,203,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,195,000 after purchasing an additional 971,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $26,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,862,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,659,000 after buying an additional 456,363 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $11,913,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.8%

RYN opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $32.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 21.63%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.