367,174 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Acquired by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 367,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0%

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -90.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

