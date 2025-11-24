PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,949 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Public by 86.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Prudential Public by 29.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Prudential Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%.

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

