Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 196.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

