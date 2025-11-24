Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,274 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,054 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $240.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.14.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.08.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total value of $1,504,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,703,538.40. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,732 shares of company stock worth $230,039,808. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

