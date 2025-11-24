Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,886,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,276,000 after purchasing an additional 330,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after buying an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.06 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

