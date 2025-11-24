Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $184,169.05 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Mcveety sold 2,231 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $184,169.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,197.25. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV opened at $71.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,700,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.