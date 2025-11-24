Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,679,000 after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $9,002,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $101.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.35 and a 12 month high of $194.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

