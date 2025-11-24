Head to Head Survey: VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opera and VS MEDIA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $480.65 million 2.42 $80.77 million $0.90 14.41 VS MEDIA $8.25 million 0.15 -$7.29 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than VS MEDIA.

Opera has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and VS MEDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 13.93% 8.91% 7.95% VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opera and VS MEDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 1 1 4 0 2.50 VS MEDIA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Opera currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 83.76%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than VS MEDIA.

Summary

Opera beats VS MEDIA on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

