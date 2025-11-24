Head-To-Head Review: HomesToLife (HTLM) vs. Its Rivals

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HomesToLife to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares HomesToLife and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HomesToLife
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HomesToLife Competitors
|-3.02%
|-77.74%
|-2.19%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares HomesToLife and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HomesToLife
|$4.17 million
|-$1.67 million
|294.00
|HomesToLife Competitors
|$1.41 billion
|-$10.34 million
|22.91
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomesToLife and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HomesToLife
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|HomesToLife Competitors
|85
|551
|322
|59
|2.35
As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 37.41%. Given HomesToLife’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
HomesToLife rivals beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
HomesToLife Company Profile
HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Receive News & Ratings for HomesToLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomesToLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.