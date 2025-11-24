Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Company Profile

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.09 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

